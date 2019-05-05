Register
05 May 2019
    From left, National Security Adviser John Bolton, accompanied by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and President Donald Trump

    Republican Sen. Urges Hearing on Potential US Military Intervention in Venezuela

    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    Latin America
    303

    Just a few days after the opposition carried out a failed attempt to overthrow Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Republican Indiana Senator Todd Young urged leaders of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to hold a hearing next week over concerns of a report of potential US military intervention in Venezuela.

    "The brutal Maduro Regime has caused unspeakable suffering amongst the citizens in Venezuela and I commend the brave Venezuelans who are standing up for their freedom and for their basic human rights," Young said Saturday, the Hill reported. 

    Venezuelans ride atop and alongside semi-trailers accompanying US humanitarian aid destined for Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia. File photo
    © AP Photo / Fernando Vergara
    US to Send Navy Ship to Help Solve Venezuela 'Humanitarian Crisis' - Report

    "However, I am concerned by reports of possible US military intervention in Venezuela," he added.

    "I am calling on the Chairman and Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to hold immediate hearings with key members of the administration next week to discuss their plans for Venezuela and to explain any plans to deploy US forces to the country," he stated.

    On Tuesday, opposition leader Juan Guaido, recognized by the US as Venezuela's interim president as of January 23, urged Venezuelan civilians and military forces to overthrow Maduro in "the final phase of Operation Liberty." Maduro has repeatedly accused the US of trying to orchestrate a coup, with Guiado as its puppet, to take over Venezuela's natural resources, namely oil reserves, which are recognized as the largest in the world.

    According to data from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Venezuela's oil reserves were equal to around 303 billion barrels in 2017. 

    Opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido speaks to supporters during a rally to protest outages that left most of the country scrambling for days in the dark in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, April 6, 2019
    © AP Photo / Fernando Llano
    Venezuela Crisis All About US Regional Dominance, Not Democracy – Journalist

    However, the attempted coup on Tuesday was a failure, with military forces retaining loyalty to Maduro.

    The coup attempt led to clashes in Caracas between opposition protesters and security forces and resulted in around 300 people injured and at least four dead, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights reported.

    Earlier this week, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Fox News that "military action if possible," adding that, "if that's what's required, that's what the United States will do."

    In a similar vein, US National Security Adviser John Bolton told reporters outside the White House on Tuesday that "all options are on the table," similar to rhetoric previously used by US President Donald Trump.

