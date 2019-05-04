Military Helicopter Crashes in Venezuela

“An army helicopter fell this morning in the green zone in Oripoto, more precisely in El Volkan, with seven passengers on board. Our team of El Hatillo civil defense forces helps with search operations,” Sayegh wrote on Twitter.
Helicóptero del Ejército cayó esta mañana en zona verde en #Oripoto específicamente #ElVolcán con 7 pasajeros a bordo. Nuestro equipo de @PC_ElHatillo apoyando labores de búsqueda. #AlertaElHatillo— Elías Sayegh (@eliasayegh) May 4, 2019
There is no information about the fate of the crew and passengers so far. The helicopter may have been a Bell 412.
All comments
Show new comments (0)