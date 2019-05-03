Register
11:35 GMT +303 May 2019
    In this handout photo released by Miraflores Press Office, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, center, accompanied by Defense Minister Gen. Vladimir Padrino Lopez, left, and the Strategies Operations Commander, Adm. Remigio Ceballos, arrive for a meeting with the troops at Fort Tiuna in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, May 2, 2019

    US, Venezuelan Military Had Reached Secret Deal on Maduro’s Arrest - Reports

    © AP Photo / Miraflores Press Office / Jhonn Zerpa
    Latin America
    6131

    One of the negotiators on the Venezuelan side was allegedly Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez, who is thought to have had a last-minute change of heart.

    The Trump administration had an agreement in place with Venezuela's military that President Nicolas Maduro would be arrested during this week's attempted coup, the Spanish newspaper ABC reports, citing a source in the US National Security Council.

    Washington apparently reached the deal with Venezuelan Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez via phone talks conducted over the past few months.

    READ MORE: ‘A Complete Failure’: Venezuelan Coup Attempts Staged ‘More For The US Audience

    Padrino, alongside other ministers and generals, is said to have accepted the agreements drafted by the self-proclaimed acting president, Juan Guaido. This roadmap would include a call for fresh elections within a month — one of Guaido's main promises — and the recognition of the opposition lawmaker as the "legitimate and interim" head of state.

    In turn, president of the Supreme Tribunal of Justice Maikel Moreno, a Maduro ally, had reportedly planned to declare illegitimate the Constituent Assembly, a parallel legislature loyal to Maduro convened by a presidential decree in 2017 in defiance of the opposition-held National Assembly.

    This move, as per the report, would legally allow the military to notify Maduro that he was either leaving the country for Cuba or would be detained by court order.

    Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro waves to supporters during a rally in support of the government in Caracas, Venezuela April 6, 2019.
    © REUTERS /
    US Considers Backing Guaido's Venezuelan Opposition With ‘Influx of Cash’ – Report

    The agreements were supposed be signed at the military base La Carlota in Caracas, from where Guaido, on Tuesday, urged the armed forces and civilians in a video address to join what he called the final push to topple Maduro.

    However, his coup attempt did not gain enough traction to oust the president, with the military leadership voicing their support for the government.

    According to ABC, White House officials are not aware of what happened on Tuesday, while some sources apparently believe that the coup was derailed by Padrino, who backed out at the last minute.

    Incidentally, the US special envoy to the Bolivarian republic, Elliott Abrams, said on Wednesday that the high-ranking Venezuelan officials who had earlier negotiated Maduro's departure had "turned off their cellular".

    Maduro on Thursday met with top military officials, calling on them to repel "any coup plotter". "No one can be afraid — it is the hour to defend our right to peace," he said at a ceremony attended by some 4,500 military personnel.

    General Padrino, who also attended, said: "We've come to ratify our loyalty… to the supreme commander of the armed forces, who is our only president, President Nicolas Maduro."

    Related:

    ‘Today, Venezuela. Tomorrow, Iran?’: Gabbard Slams Washington’s War Rhetoric
    More 'Military Movements' Coming in Venezuela - Opposition Figure Lopez
    Mexico, Germany Oppose Interventionist Scenarios in Venezuela - FMs
    Spanish Gov't Says Won't Turn Over Venezuelan Opposition Figure Lopez
    US Authorities Arrest 3 People at Protest at Venezuelan Embassy in Washington
    Tags:
    deal, arrest, coup attempt, US National Security Council, Vladimir Padrino Lopez, Elliott Abrams, Maikel Moreno, Juan Guaido, Nicolas Maduro, United States, Venezuela
    Multimedia

    Cruisin' With the Top Down: Luxurious Aurus Senat Convertible
    Cruisin' With the Top Down: Senat Aurus Luxury Convertible On Display for 9 May
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
