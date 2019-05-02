Register
00:52 GMT +303 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Supporters placed life-size cardboard cutouts of opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez outside the Justice Palace as the trial against Lopez for inciting violence at anti-government protests began, in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, July 23, 2014

    Spanish Gov't Says Won't Turn Over Venezuelan Opposition Figure Lopez

    © AP Photo / Fernando Llano
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    1114

    Spanish government noted that it trusts that Venezuelan authorities will respect inviolability of Spanish Ambassador's residence in Caracas.

    Spanish government said that it has no intention of turning over Venezuelan opposition figure Leopoldo Lopez, who took refuge in the Spanish embassy in Caracas after fleeing house arrest, to Venezuelan authorities.

    Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell said earlier that Leopoldo Lopez has not applied for asylum.

    Situation near Venezuelan Embassy in Washington
    © Sputnik /
    US Authorities Arrest 3 People at Protest at Venezuelan Embassy in Washington
    Spain has been home to a number of Venezuelan opposition politicians, including former Caracas mayor Antonio Ledezma, who escaped from house arrest in Caracas in November 2017. Lopez’s father also lives in Spain and holds the kingdom’s citizenship.

    In 2015, Lopez was sentenced to 14 years in prison for having a role in the 2014 violent protests, which claimed the lives of over 40 people. Since summer 2017, he was held under house arrest. Lopez escaped house arrest on Tuesday with the help of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who had earlier illegally proclaimed himself the country’s interim president. Upon the escape, Lopez with his family first took refuge in the Chilean embassy in Caracas, later they relocated to the Spanish ambassador’s residence.

    READ MORE: Venezuela Court Issues Arrest Warrant for Opposition Politician Leopoldo Lopez

    Political crisis in Venezuela took another turn recently, after the Venezuelan opposition initiated a fresh coup attempt in a bid to ouster legitimate President Nicolas Maduro. The government, however, subsequently said that the coup attempt had failed.

    Related:

    Caracas Accuses Opposition Politician Lopez of Terror Group Creation
    Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Announce They Are Engaged
    Jennifer Lopez Stuns Public by Her Half-Naked Cover Shoot (PHOTO)
    Lopez Obrador 'Captured Stance Most Mexicans Feel About Trump' - Lecturer
    Tags:
    Leopoldo Lopez, Spain, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cruisin' With the Top Down: Luxurious Aurus Senat Convertible
    Cruisin' With the Top Down: Senat Aurus Luxury Convertible On Display for 9 May
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse