Spanish Gov't Says Won't Turn Over Venezuelan Opposition Figure Lopez

Spanish government noted that it trusts that Venezuelan authorities will respect inviolability of Spanish Ambassador's residence in Caracas.

Spanish government said that it has no intention of turning over Venezuelan opposition figure Leopoldo Lopez, who took refuge in the Spanish embassy in Caracas after fleeing house arrest, to Venezuelan authorities.

Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell said earlier that Leopoldo Lopez has not applied for asylum.

© Sputnik / US Authorities Arrest 3 People at Protest at Venezuelan Embassy in Washington

Spain has been home to a number of Venezuelan opposition politicians, including former Caracas mayor Antonio Ledezma, who escaped from house arrest in Caracas in November 2017. Lopez’s father also lives in Spain and holds the kingdom’s citizenship.

In 2015, Lopez was sentenced to 14 years in prison for having a role in the 2014 violent protests, which claimed the lives of over 40 people. Since summer 2017, he was held under house arrest. Lopez escaped house arrest on Tuesday with the help of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who had earlier illegally proclaimed himself the country’s interim president. Upon the escape, Lopez with his family first took refuge in the Chilean embassy in Caracas, later they relocated to the Spanish ambassador’s residence.

READ MORE: Venezuela Court Issues Arrest Warrant for Opposition Politician Leopoldo Lopez

Political crisis in Venezuela took another turn recently, after the Venezuelan opposition initiated a fresh coup attempt in a bid to ouster legitimate President Nicolas Maduro. The government, however, subsequently said that the coup attempt had failed.