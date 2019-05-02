Donald Trump: "Brutal Repression" of Venezuelan People "Must End"

US President Donald Trump on Thursday called for an end to the conflict in Venezuela, calling it a "brutal repression" of the country's nationals.
Tensions in Venezuela have been high since January, when the country's opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself the interim president and was immediately supported by the United States and its allies. Nicolas Maduro, in turn, was backed by Russia and China, among other states, as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
