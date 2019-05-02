Register
17:13 GMT +302 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido speaks during a swearing-in ceremony for supporters in Caracas, Venezuela, 27 April, 2019

    US Media Claims Venezuelan Gov't Was in Talks With Opposition Before Failed Coup

    © REUTERS / Carlos Garcia Rawlins
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (469)
    222

    Earlier this week, at least 69 people were reportedly injured in clashes between opposition activists and police after opposition leader Juan Guaido endorsed a new coup attempt to topple President Nicolas Maduro. Shortly after, the Venezuelan government announced the failure of the coup attempt.

    The Venezuelan opposition held secret talks with some members of the country’s government that could have been a success, but “for now, it appears to have failed”, The Washington Post reports.

    The newspaper cited unnamed White House officials as saying that for weeks, the opposition had been elaborating a comprehensive blueprint to force President Nicolas Maduro from office, finally producing “a pretty full plan”.

    READ MORE: Venezuela's Maduro Wants to Adopt Plan to 'Correct Mistakes', Calls for Dialogue

    The sources argued that the US did not directly participate in the opposition’s secret negotiations with Maduro officials.

    “We were aware of the efforts, beginning about two months ago. There were times when it seemed serious, and other times not so serious,” the sources pointed out.

    According to them, over the past few weeks, it has become clear that “they were reaching agreement” on many key members of the administration switching sides, with Venezuelan Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez, as well as the head of the Maduro-appointed Supreme Court and the commander of his presidential guard.

    The sources added that while not officially recognising opposition leader Juan Guaido, “Padrino and the others were said to be ready to sign documents declaring their loyalty to the Venezuelan constitution, under which the opposition-led National Assembly had declared Maduro’s reelection last year invalid and, on 23 January, named Guaido interim president.”

    READ MORE: Pentagon Has 'Exhaustive' Plans for Any Scenario in Venezuela — Shanahan

    “In exchange, the Venezuelan officials would keep their jobs and be integrated into the new administration. For those who might want to leave the country, the United States had given indirect assurances they would not be barred from doing so, and might even be allowed access to any assets stashed overseas,” the officials claimed.

    On 30 April, however, Padrino emerged on live television, declaring the uprising a attempted coup and denouncing protesters’ rallies in the streets. He also described reports of defections and the government's collapse as “fake news”.

    The political turmoil in Venezuela escalated earlier that day, after Guaido announced the start of the “final phase” of the opposition campaign to oust the government of President Maduro.

    READ MORE: US Would Use ‘SLAUGHTER’ and 'CIVIL WAR' in Venezuela for Intervention — Maduro

    An oil tanker is seen at Jose refinery cargo terminal in Venezuela in this undated file photo
    © REUTERS / Jorge Silva
    ‘Amazing Feat in Propaganda’: US Support for Guaido Rooted in Thirst for Venezuelan Oil
    The call to action led to clashes in the capital between opposition and security forces, leaving at least 69 people injured and prompting Maduro to appear on TV to announce that he had appointed prosecutors to investigate an attempted coup.

    The situation in Venezuela became exacerbated in January, when Guaido proclaimed himself interim president, receiving immediate support from the US, its Latin American allies, Canada and Europe.

    Caracas blamed the US for trying to orchestrate a coup, with Russia, China, Turkey, and dozens of other countries signalling their backing of Maduro, or urging non-interference in Venezuela's internal affairs.

    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (469)

    Related:

    Trump Threatens 'Full and Complete' Embargo on Cuba Amid Venezuela Crisis
    Venezuela's Opposition Figure Lopez Enters Chilean Embassy in Caracas - FM
    EU Unlikely to Support Military Intervention in Venezuela - Ambassador
    Military Action in Venezuela is Possible 'If That's What's Required' - Pompeo
    Tags:
    government, talks, coup, opposition, Juan Guaido, Nicolas Maduro, United States, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women-at-Arms: See Stunning Beauties of Russian Police Forces
    Women-at-Arms: See Stunning Beauties of Russian Police Forces
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse