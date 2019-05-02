Register
    Jair Bolsonaro

    Bolsonaro Claims 'Fracture' 'Getting Closer' to Venezuelan Army Leadership

    CC BY 2.0 / Fábio Rodrigues Pozzebom/Agência Brasil / Entrevista com o Deputado Jair Bolsonaro sobre sua convicação ao STF
    Latin America
    Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro suggested Maduro’s leadership in Venezuela could be put under question as fractures in the Venezuelan army are becoming more supportive of opposition leader and self-proclaimed president Juan Guaido.

    “I commend and recognize the patriotic and democratic spirit that [Guaido] has to fight for freedom in his party,” said Bolsonaro, who has been a vocal critic of Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro, cited by Reuters.

    He added that he had received information that fractures within the Venezuelan army could still lead to the “collapse” of Nicolas Maduro’s government.

    “The information that we have is that there is a fracture that is getting closer and closer to the leadership of the (Venezuelan) armed forces,” Bolsonaro said in remarks broadcast by channel Globo News.

    The Brazilian President added that his government has had no contact with the United States regarding the use of Brazilian territory as a base for potential military intervention in Venezuela, and in case there is such a demand, Bolsonaro’s defence council and Congress would be involved in the making of any decision.

    READ MORE: Pentagon Has 'Exhaustive' Plans for Any Scenario in Venezuela — Shanahan

    Venezuela's oil company PDVSA
    © AFP 2019 / Juan Barreto
    Venezuela's Institutions Should Support Guaido to Ensure Sanctions Relief - US Treasury
    Earlier, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido and his supporters gathered in Caracas in front of the La Carlota military base, announcing that the so-called "Operation Freedom" campaign to oust the legitimate government had started its "final phase," and called on the military to join protests against Maduro.

    The political crisis in the country escalated in January after Guaido proclaimed himself interim president calling for new elections, just weeks after Maduro's inauguration for a second term.

    Guaido received immediate support from the US and its Latin American allies, as well as Canada, while Russia, China, and dozens of other countries including China and Russia voiced support for the legitimate government or urged non-interference in Venezuela's internal affairs.

    Related:

    'Nerves of Steel': Nicholas Maduro Urges Venezuelans to Say 'No' to US Meddling
    WATCH US Congressman Appear to Suggest That Russia Has Put Nukes in Venezuela
    Pentagon Has 'Exhaustive' Plans for Any Scenario in Venezuela - Shanahan
    Lavrov to Pompeo: US Interference in Venezuela's Affairs Breach of Int’l Law
    Military Action in Venezuela is Possible 'If That's What's Required' - Pompeo
    Tags:
    army, opposition, Juan Guaido, Jair Bolsonaro, Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela, Brazil
