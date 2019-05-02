Bolsonaro Claims 'Fracture' 'Getting Closer' to Venezuelan Army Leadership

“I commend and recognize the patriotic and democratic spirit that [Guaido] has to fight for freedom in his party,” said Bolsonaro, who has been a vocal critic of Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro, cited by Reuters.
He added that he had received information that fractures within the Venezuelan army could still lead to the “collapse” of Nicolas Maduro’s government.
“The information that we have is that there is a fracture that is getting closer and closer to the leadership of the (Venezuelan) armed forces,” Bolsonaro said in remarks broadcast by channel Globo News.
The Brazilian President added that his government has had no contact with the United States regarding the use of Brazilian territory as a base for potential military intervention in Venezuela, and in case there is such a demand, Bolsonaro’s defence council and Congress would be involved in the making of any decision.
The political crisis in the country escalated in January after Guaido proclaimed himself interim president calling for new elections, just weeks after Maduro's inauguration for a second term.
Guaido received immediate support from the US and its Latin American allies, as well as Canada, while Russia, China, and dozens of other countries including China and Russia voiced support for the legitimate government or urged non-interference in Venezuela's internal affairs.
