'Nerves of Steel': Nicholas Maduro Urges Venezuelans to Say 'No' to US Meddling

President Maduro made his appeal to the people mere hours after opposition leader Juan Guaido attempted to initiate the "final phase" of so-called "Operation Freedom" and call upon the military to help him seize power in the country.

As the people of Venezuela celebrated International Workers’ Day or May Day, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro addressed his fellow countrymen via social media and called upon them to resist Washington’s attempts at interference in their domestic matters.

"Today the Venezuelan Working Class is mobilised throughout the country to celebrate its day and defend its achievements, with a great march that will say ‘NO’ to the coup and ‘NO’ to the Yankee interference", the president tweeted. "Nerves of Steel, Calmness and Sanity! Long live the workers of the Homeland!"

Hoy la Clase Obrera Venezolana se moviliza en todo el país para celebrar su día y defender sus logros, con una gran marcha que le dirá NO al golpismo y NO a la injerencia yankee. ¡Nervios de Acero, Calma y Cordura! ¡Vivan los trabajadores y las trabajadoras de la Patria! pic.twitter.com/CZpR1D0kBp — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) 1 мая 2019 г.

Earlier on 30 April, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido and his supporters gathered in Caracas in front of the La Carlota military base, announcing that the "Operation Freedom" campaign to oust the current government had started its "final phase," and called on the military to join protests against Maduro.

The political crisis in the country escalated in January after Guaido, a member of the semi-defunct National Assembly legislature, proclaimed himself interim president pending new elections, just weeks after Maduro's inauguration for a second term.

The coup plot received immediate support from the US and its Latin American and European allies, as well as Canada, while Russia, China, and dozens of other countries voiced support for the elected government or urged non-interference in Venezuela's internal affairs.