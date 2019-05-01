Register
22:43 GMT +301 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Topol M missile system shown at Alabino range near Moscow

    WATCH US Congressman Appear to Suggest That Russia Has Put Nukes in Venezuela

    © Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    3013

    Earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reiterated that Washington might use military force against the Latin American country's elected government "if that's what's required."

    Republican Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart believes that Cuba, Russia, Iran and China pose a "national security threat to the United States" through their presence in Venezuela.

    Asked by Fox News host Tucker Carlson to explain specifically what he meant by this claim, the congressman said that "You have Hezbollah, you have Cuba, you have Iran, you have Russia, you have China there. So imagine if this regime…survives. Is it or is it not potentially a green light, an open door for the Russians, for the Chinese, for others, to increase their activity against our national security interests right here in our hemisphere?"

    "Yeah…No? It's kind of hard to see what you're talking about. Are you suggesting that they're going to invade?" Tucker asked.

    "No. Look, the United States – the closest we ever came to nuclear war was because the Russians put nuclear missiles in Cuba," Diaz-Balart said.

    "Are you suggesting that the Russians are going to put nuclear missiles in Venezuela?" Tucker interjected.

    "What I'm suggesting is that they're already there," Diaz-Balart answered, without clarifying whether by "they're" he meant "the Russians" or "nuclear missiles."

    Military members stand near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase La Carlota, in Caracas, Venezuela April 30, 2019
    © REUTERS / Carlos Garcia Rawlins
    Moscow: Aggressive US Steps Toward Venezuela Fraught With Serious Consequences
    Tucker, seemingly unfazed, asked "Why should I care if they're there?" with the congressman responding by saying that the US should be concerned about what Russia or China does anywhere around the world, but particularly "in our own hemisphere."

    Diaz-Balart's vague language was met with concern online, with many users taking the congressman's words at face value, calling his allegations "absolutely insane" and pointing out that there was absolutely no evidence that Russia has placed nuclear weapons in the Latin American country.

    Some urged the congressman to clarify what he meant, saying his choice of remarks was an example of "why words matter in journalism."

    The US has repeatedly threatened to use military force in Venezuela, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo indicating on Wednesday that "military action" remained possible "if that's what's required." Speaking to Pompeo by telephone later Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that "aggressive steps" by the US against Venezuela were "fraught with the most serious consequences."

    Related:

    Pentagon Has 'Exhaustive' Plans for Any Scenario in Venezuela - Shanahan
    Lavrov to Pompeo: US Interference in Venezuela's Affairs Breach of Int’l Law
    Military Action in Venezuela is Possible 'If That's What's Required' - Pompeo
    EU Unlikely to Support Military Intervention in Venezuela - Ambassador
    Venezuela Coup Leader Launches Armed Assault on Gov't with US Support
    What Do You Call A Coup If Nobody Comes? Juan Guaido In Venezuela!
    Tags:
    remarks, comments, nuclear weapons, Mario Diaz Balart, United States, Russia, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women-at-Arms: See Stunning Beauties of Russian Police Forces
    Women-at-Arms: See Stunning Beauties of Russian Police Forces
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse