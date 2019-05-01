Pro-Maduro Rally, Opposition Demonstration Held in Caracas (VIDEO)

Supporters of Venezuelan Presient Nicolas Maduro are participating in an annual International Workers' Day march in Caracas.
This comes a day after violent clashes between government security forces and people loyal to self-proclaimed "interim president" Juan Guaido took place in Caracas.
The political crisis in Venezuela has recently entered its third month. It began in January after US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself Venezuela's interim president in an attempt to challenge Nicolas Maduro's re-election.
Mr Maduro, who has the support of China and Russia, among others, accused Guaido of plotting to overthrow him with the help of Washington.
