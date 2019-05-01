Pro-Maduro Rally, Opposition Demonstration Held in Caracas (VIDEO)

Last weekend thousands of Venezuelans also took to the streets to express their satisfaction with the country's withdrawal from the Organisation of American States (OAS). The withdrawal process was initiated by President Nicolas Maduro in 2017 after he had accused the OAS of interfering in his country's affairs.

Supporters of Venezuelan Presient Nicolas Maduro are participating in an annual International Workers' Day march in Caracas.

This comes a day after violent clashes between government security forces and people loyal to self-proclaimed "interim president" Juan Guaido took place in Caracas.

The political crisis in Venezuela has recently entered its third month. It began in January after US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself Venezuela's interim president in an attempt to challenge Nicolas Maduro's re-election.

Mr Maduro, who has the support of China and Russia, among others, accused Guaido of plotting to overthrow him with the help of Washington.

