Venezuela's Opposition Figure Lopez Enters Chilean Embassy in Caracas - FM

Chilean foreign minister Roberto Ampuero said on his twitter page that Venezuelan opposition figure Leopoldo Lopez, his wife Lilian Tintori, and their daughter had visited Chile's embassy in Caracas as "guests". Chilean minister also added that “Chile reaffirms commitment to Venezuelan democrats.”

Lopez had been under house arrest, serving a 14-year term for having a role in the 2014 violent protests, which claimed the lives of over 40 people, but was seen at the side of Guaido on Tuesday morning.

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido urged Venezuelan civilians and servicemen earlier in the day to take to the streets to help depose legitimate President Nicolas Maduro.

Large-scale protests against Maduro began in Venezuela on January 21 soon after he was sworn in for a new term. Guaido proclaimed himself an interim leader of the country. A number of Western countries, including the United States, backed his claim. Maduro, in turn, has accused the US of trying to orchestrate a coup in order to install Guaido as its puppet. Russia, China, and a number of other countries have voiced their support for Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.