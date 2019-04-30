Caracas Metro Partially Closes Amid Coup Attempt in Venezuela

"We inform our users that, for security reasons, three lines of the Caracas Metro system stop servicing until further instructions. We apologize for the inconvenience caused," the metro said on Twitter.
#ATENCION se le informa a nuestros usuarios que por razones de seguridad el sistema #MetroDeCaracas en sus tres líneas, no prestan servicio comercial hasta nuevo aviso, ofrecemos disculpas por las molestias causadas.@VTVcanal8 @TransporteGobVe @ConElMazoDando
— Metro de Caracas (@metro_caracas) 30 апреля 2019 г.
#SepaQue “Por razones de seguridad” suspenden operaciones del Metro de Caracas este #30Abr https://t.co/e2cU5QJ7J0 pic.twitter.com/NP9x2Y1f8u
— Efecto Cocuyo (@EfectoCocuyo) 30 апреля 2019 г.
Large-scale protests against Maduro began in Venezuela on January 21 soon after he was sworn in for a new term. Guaido proclaimed himself an interim leader of the country. A number of Western countries, including the United States, backed his claim. Maduro, in turn, has accused the United States of trying to orchestrate a coup in order to install Guaido and take over Venezuela’s natural resources.
Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia, Turkey and a number of other countries have voiced their support for Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.
