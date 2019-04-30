Register
30 April 2019
    Caroline Bittencourt

    Brazilian Model Found DEAD After Jumping Into Rough Sea to Rescue Dogs

    © Photo: cabitten/instagram
    Latin America
    A couple, who had been married for just three months, were enjoying a boat cruise off Sao Paolo when they were caught up in a storm. As their pups were swept off from the deck, the woman didn’t hesitate to dive into the raging water, but she was unable to battle the ocean current.

    Caroline Bittencourt, a model and TV personality who went missing after jumping in the open sea to rescue two puppies out of a storm off the Sao Paolo coast in Brazil, has tragically been found dead. 

    She jumped into the sea to save two puppies of hers that had fallen into the water because of the wind”, Caroline’s personal trainer and close friend Can Saad was quoted by the Sun as saying.

     

    The 37-year-old beauty’s husband, Jorge Sestini, whom she married in January, jumped off the boat they were sailing in together with their two dogs on Sunday, in an attempt to save her, but the couple were separated by the stormy waters, and the man struggled to swim for over two hours towards the shore before receiving rescuers’ assistance.

    Model Tales Soares lies on the catwalk after he collapsed during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, April 27, 2019
    © Photo: Twitter / David de la Paz
    Doctors Shed LIGHT on WHY Brazilian Model Could Have Died on Catwalk

    Caroline’s agent Andreia Boneti referred to the way the husband felt as “a state of shock” as he “saw Carol drowning and wasn’t able to save her”. “It was a terrible moment for him”, she said.

    The tragedy happened as the couple were near Ilhabela, a large island near Sao Paulo and which name translates into English as “a beautiful island”. The subsequent search operation, which spanned until late Monday, resulted in her body being discovered in the water.

    This past Sunday, another disturbing news piece came from Sao Paolo, as a male model died there after collapsing in the midst of his catwalk show, with doctors claiming shortly thereafter that he might have suffered from an inborn disease that he himself was unaware of.

    READ MORE: Pregnant Instagram Model Lashes Out at Critics Branding Her Baby Bump 'Freaky'

    Votre message a été envoyé!
