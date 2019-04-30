Brazilian Model Found DEAD After Jumping Into Rough Sea to Rescue Dogs

A couple, who had been married for just three months, were enjoying a boat cruise off Sao Paolo when they were caught up in a storm. As their pups were swept off from the deck, the woman didn’t hesitate to dive into the raging water, but she was unable to battle the ocean current.

Caroline Bittencourt, a model and TV personality who went missing after jumping in the open sea to rescue two puppies out of a storm off the Sao Paolo coast in Brazil, has tragically been found dead.

She jumped into the sea to save two puppies of hers that had fallen into the water because of the wind”, Caroline’s personal trainer and close friend Can Saad was quoted by the Sun as saying.

The 37-year-old beauty’s husband, Jorge Sestini, whom she married in January, jumped off the boat they were sailing in together with their two dogs on Sunday, in an attempt to save her, but the couple were separated by the stormy waters, and the man struggled to swim for over two hours towards the shore before receiving rescuers’ assistance.

Caroline’s agent Andreia Boneti referred to the way the husband felt as “a state of shock” as he “saw Carol drowning and wasn’t able to save her”. “It was a terrible moment for him”, she said.

The tragedy happened as the couple were near Ilhabela, a large island near Sao Paulo and which name translates into English as “a beautiful island”. The subsequent search operation, which spanned until late Monday, resulted in her body being discovered in the water.

