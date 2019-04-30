Juan Guaido Calls on Venezuelan Troops to End Maduro's 'Usurpation' in a VIDEO

Venezuela has been embroiled in a political conflict that further escalated after opposition leader, Juan Guaido proclaimed himself interim-president of the country. His previous calls for Venezuelan citizens to join in protests have borne little fruit and attracted few people.

Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim-President Juan Guaido has published a video with a call for Venezuelan soldiers, as well as citizens, to go into the streets of Caracas to ensure "the definitive cessation of the usurpation" of constitutionally elected President Nicolas Maduro.

En el marco de nuestra constitución. Y por el cese definitivo de la usurpación. https://t.co/3RD2bnQhxt — Juan Guaidó (@jguaido) April 30, 2019

Guaido, speaking in the video and surrounded by people in military uniforms, stressed that Venezuelan will be fighting "in the nonviolent struggle" to "assume competencies of the government".

The last time that Guaido called on Venezuelan citizens to join his so-called Operation Freedom in the wake of a massive blackout in the country, which was a result of sabotage on a power plant, he claimed to have gathered "thousands" of protesters for rallies across the country.

