Maduro Says Venezuela Now Free of ‘US Ministry of Colonies’

CARACAS (Sputnik) – Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro described the country’s withdrawal from the Organization of the American States (OAS) as a liberation from the “US ministry of colonies.”

On Saturday, the nation's foreign minister, Jorge Arreaza, said that Venezuela was officially no longer a part of the OAS.

“We became free of the US ministry of colonies, a tool of interference as well as disrespect for democratic principles and international law. Our Bolivarian and independent Motherland says ‘Goodbye’ to the OAS,” Maduro wrote on his Twitter page on Saturday.

Maduro announced the decision to leave the bloc in 2017, supporting immediate withdrawal of the country from the OAS, although the procedure usually takes two years. The OAS does not recognize Maduro's new presidential term that began on 10 January.

Venezuela is currently facing a dire economic and political crisis with opposition leader Juan Guaido having proclaimed himself as the country’s interim president. The move was recognized by the United States and over 50 other nations, while Maduro described it as an attempt at a US-orchestrated coup.

China, Russia, Bolivia, Turkey and numerous other nations recognize Maduro as the legitimate president of Venezuela.

The OAS is a continental organisation founded in 1948 to ensure regional solidarity and cooperation among its member states.