People in Caracas Celebrate Venezuela's Decision to Leave OAS (PHOTO, VIDEO)

The Organisation of American States (OAS) announced in April that it recognised Gustavo Tarre, a representative of Guaido, the head of Venezuela's opposition-led National Assembly, as the country's legitimate delegate to the group. Following this decision, official Caracas announced that it had decided to quit the OAS.

The Venezuelan government has officially withdrawn from the Organisation of American States (OAS) after having formally requested it two years ago.

People in Caracas have taken to the streets to celebrate the decision, according to a Sputnik correspondent.

Photos and videos of the demonstration have been shared on Twitter.

Es la primera vez que un país sale voluntariamente de la OEA. #Venezuela se retira oficialmente hoy, #27Abril, del organismo interamericano tras haberlo solicitado formalmente hace dos años exactos. El pueblo chavista sale a las calles para celebrar la decisión. #ahora 👇👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/AAmrce8XII — Sputnik Reporteros (@Sputnik_Report) 27 апреля 2019 г.

"People began a new day of mobilisation at 11:23 a.m. in Caracas, to celebrate that on 27 April Venezuela formally left the OAS after having denounced "interference" by the Washington-based agency", the correspondent said.

#Ahora 11:23am en #Caracas, el pueblo chavista comienza una nueva jornada de movilización en las calles para celebrar que hoy, 27Abril, #Venezuela sale formalmente de la OEA después de haber denunciado “injerencias” por parte del organismo con sede en Washington. pic.twitter.com/ecmcoZPkIK — Sputnik Reporteros (@Sputnik_Report) 27 апреля 2019 г.

​Activists have celebrated the Latin American country's decision.

#Ahorq 11:16am este es el ambiente que se vive en las calles de #Caracas. El chavismo ha vuelto a convocar una gran movilización cuando se cumplen dos años de la decisión de #Venezuela de salir de la OEA.Hoy se hace efectiva la salida según los estatutos de la Carta del organismo pic.twitter.com/YGfF1GPxSY — Sputnik Reporteros (@Sputnik_Report) 27 апреля 2019 г.

​READ MORE: US Think Tank Holds Secret Roundtable on Military Option in Venezuela — Report

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro began the process of leaving OAS in 2017. Meanwhile, opposition leader Juan Guido who proclaimed himself "interim president" said he wanted to keep the country in the organisation.

The country has been in turmoil since Guaido, having the support of the US promised a new election following Nicolas Maduro's inauguration in January. Russia, China, Mexico and several other countries continue to back Maduro.

The OAS is a continental organisation that was founded in 1948 to ensure regional solidarity and cooperation among its member states.