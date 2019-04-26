Bolsonaro 'SAD' About Shocking Number of Penis Amputations in Brazil

While Bolsonaro did not name the exact source of the number of penis amputations that he mentioned, the Brazilian Urology Society said that this number is based on official data for such surgeries.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro appeared to be distressed by the fact that over 1,000 penis amputations occur in the country annually, sharing his concerns with reporters after visiting the Education Ministry and describing this number as “ridiculous and sad”.

"In Brazil, we have 1,000 penis amputations a year due to a lack of water and soap. We have to find a way to get out of the bottom of this hole", the president said.

While Bolsonaro himself did not elaborate on where exactly he learned about the number of amputations, a spokeswoman for the Brazilian Urology Society told Reuters that the figure is "based on official data for penis amputations".

Many social media users, however, did not seem amused by Bolsonaro’s statement and went on to criticise the president over his priorities.

sadly Bolsonaro penis is still in the same place. it would be better if he did not have it, this way his 3 older sons, as known as the devils on earth, would not exist. — fruta gogóia (@izarcosta) 26 апреля 2019 г.

It is unbelievable that this thing is president of Brazil. A country with extremely serious problems. He’s a shame for the country, for the brasilian people. — Rodrigo (@rfdupin) 26 апреля 2019 г.

This guy has penises on his mind an awful lot. — Greg Boggis (@BoggisNews) 26 апреля 2019 г.

The shame of a nation: Jair Bolsonaro 💩 — Drika Araujo (@Fake_Dri) 26 апреля 2019 г.

​Some, however, argued that Bolsonaro had broached a very serious issue.

"Talking about public healthcare, breast cancer, is OK. Talking about cervical cancer is OK. Bolsonaro talks about penis cancer which leads to amputation, and becomes a joke. During my brief period of studying medicine in Sao Paulo I saw three [cases of penis cancer]".