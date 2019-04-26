Caracas Waits for US to ‘Authorize’ Opposition to Engage With Maduro - FM

"We are waiting on the White House to give authorization to the Venezuelan opposition so they sit down to have a dialogue with us," Arreaza said during a press briefing on Thursday.
Arreaza added that this issue was among the topics he discussed on Wednesday with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
The situation around Venezuela remains tense months after US-backed Venezuelan opposition leader Guaido illegally declared himself the country’s interim president after disputing Maduro’s re-election.
Maduro, in turn, has accused the United States of trying to orchestrate a coup in order to install Guaido as a US puppet and take over Venezuela’s natural resources.
Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia, Turkey and a number of other countries have voiced their support for Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.
