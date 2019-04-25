Register
03:16 GMT +325 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Central American migrants ride the train called The Beast in their attemp to reach the border between Mexico and the United States on September 1, 2014 in Arriaga, Chiapas state, Mexico.

    Latin American Migrants Resort to Train Hopping Amid Govt Crackdown in Mexico

    © AFP 2019 / Yuri Cortez
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Migrants from Latin American countries have resorted to illegal freight train hopping in order to evade the Mexican government’s crackdown on migration and reach first world amenities. A set of measures deployed by Mexican authorities have made other means of travel to US border almost unviable.

    Latin American migrants who seek to enter US territory through Mexico have returned to illegally riding freight trains in an effort to evade the Mexican government's measures aimed at curbing massive migrant caravans, originating predominantly from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador.

    The freight train network which runs across Mexico, known among migrants as "The Beast" or "The Death Train," was some migrants' preferred means of transportation for years until Mexican authorities banned train hopping in 2014 and began physically removing migrants from trains.

    With people riding on top of or between the cars, one train can accommodate some 300 to 400 migrants, according to Fox News. On their way north along the 1,450-mile journey, migrants change trains 10 to 15 times, often hopping on and off trains that are already moving. This means of travel earned its nickname due to the maimings and deaths by decapitation suffered by migrants on a regular basis.

    on the US-Mexico border. To the left San Diego, California, US. To the right Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico.
    © Wikipedia / Wikimedia Commons
    Mexico Will Not Accept Third Safe Country Arrangement With US - FM
    ​In an attempt to curb mass migration to the US border, Mexican authorities have set up dozens of checkpoints along the highways, checking buses, cars and trucks, creating an effective deterrent against migration, Fox News reports.

    On Monday, federal police raided a 3,000-person migrant caravan near the border city of Ixtepec, detaining 367 people and scattering the rest of the caravan.

    US President Donald Trump, who seeks to end undocumented immigration into the country, has long urged Mexican authorities to take measures to stop the constant flow of Latin American migrants to the US-Mexican border.

    ​In October, Mexico offered migrants travelling in caravans asylum, jobs and housing, a proposal that was largely rejected by the migrants who seemed determined to enter US territory in hopes of a better life.

    US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has scrambled to apprehend groups of hundreds of migrants — mostly families with children — who cross the border on foot in broad daylight. Faced with a shortage of detention facilities, CBP is forced to release apprehended migrants into the local community while their asylum applications are being reviewed.

    ​Trump declared a national emergency over the border issue earlier this year, seeking to divert $6.5 billions from Pentagon and Treasury Department funding to the construction of a physical barrier along the border, as existing barriers are often constructed to deter vehicles and pose little obstacle to pedestrians.

    Related:

    Mexico to Present US With Report on Economic Losses Due to Border Delays
    5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Mexico City - Report
    Militia Arresting Migrants at US-Mexico Border; Why Joe is a No Go
    US Trade Office Predicts 76,000 Job Windfall From Trade Deal With Canada, Mexico
    Mexico Loses $1.5Mln+ Daily in One Border City Alone Due to Migrants - Lawmaker
    Cellist Yo-Yo Ma Plays Bach Suite Along US-Mexico Border (VIDEO)
    UFOlogists Spot Mysterious 'Alien' Figure in New Mexico Desert (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    train hopping, illegal migrants, train, migration, Mexico, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Don Doth Protest Too Much?
    Don Doth Protest Too Much?
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse