Death Toll in Colombian Landslide Rises to 20 People - UNGRD

CARACAS (Sputnik) - The number of people, who were killed in a landslide that hit the southwestern Colombian province of Cauca has risen to 20, the country's National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) said.

"Search works in Rosas, Cauca continue and succeeded in recovering three more bodies in the morning, two of adults and one of a child, making a total of 20 deaths," the UNGRD wrote on Twitter.

#Actualización | Continúan las labores de búsqueda en Rosas, Cauca, y se ha logrado la recuperación de 3 cuerpos más en horas de la mañana, dos adultos y una menor, para un total de 20 fallecidos. Operaciones se mantienen hasta encontrar a los que aún se encuentran desaparecidos. pic.twitter.com/LynEsdTXrp — UNGRD (@UNGRD) April 22, 2019

The UNGRD also noted that search and rescue operations would continue unless those missing in the disaster were found.

The landslide, caused by heavy rains, rocked the town of Rosas in Cauca province on Sunday morning.

Gobierno Nacional lidera acciones de respuesta en Rosas, Cauca. https://t.co/KWPtdkRPdD pic.twitter.com/rYFF321cYQ — UNGRD (@UNGRD) April 22, 2019

It was reported earlier that traffic on one of the sections of the Pan-American highway connecting the United States and Canada with Latin America was blocked. According to previous reports, 17 people were killed in the landslide.