Mexican Mafia Threatening Obrador Calling to End Guanajuato Operation - Reports

CARACAS (Sputnik) - Mexican mafia has started threatening Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, saying that it will resort to violence if Obrador does not end the special operation against mafia in the central state of Guanajuato, local media reported on Sunday.

The Noticaribe media outlet said that members of the Santa Rosa de Lima cartel had displayed posters with threats on a bridge in Guanajuato's city of Celaya. According to the texts that this posters showcase, the leader of the cartel, known under the nickname Hammer, calls on Obrador to halt the special operation in Guanajuato in order to avoid serious problems, including violence.

Specifically, the leader of the cartel wants Obrador to withdraw naval infantry and military from Guanajuato, where operations countering the so-called huachicoleros — gangs stealing and then illegally selling fuel — are underway. The head of Santa Rosa de Lima cartel referred to the killing of one of cartel leaders in a gunfight with the federal government.

Guanajuato, which is disputed between several drug cartels that all wish to control it, has been swept by violence since 2018. Thus, in late May 2018, over 60 people were killed there in the course of just several days, and 40 more were killed in July 2018, over several days as well.

Obrador announced soon after taking office in 2018 that he would prioritize fight against fuel theft. The Mexican authorities then stopped pumping fuel through several pipelines in order to combat illegal insets, through which gasoline was stolen, and also switched to fuel deliveries in tanks. Moreover, troops were deployed to all oil refineries and strategically important facilities of the transportation system.