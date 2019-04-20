Peru Court Ordered 3 Years of Pre-Trial Detention for Ex-President in Graft Case

BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - A Peruvian judge ruled to hold former President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski in pre-trial detention for three years in a money laundering case involving the infamous Brazilian construction company Odebrecht, the country's Supreme Court has said.

"The court made a ruling on the pre-trial detention for 36 months in relation to ex-President of Peru Pablo Kuczynski, suspected of laundering assets with aggravating damages of being a part of a criminal organization," the court wrote on Twitter on Friday.

Kuczynski is currently in hospital where he is being treated for heart problems.

The corruption scandal around Odebrecht rocked South America last year and resulted in dismissals of several hi-ranked officials across the continent.

Kuczynski, particularly, was accused of years-long links with the construction company and of having received thousands of dollars from the firm to a consultancy owned by him. The probe resulted in Kuczynski's resignation last year. The ex-president has, however, denied any wrongdoing.