Peru Court Ordered 3 Years of Pre-Trial Detention for Ex-President in Graft Case

"The court made a ruling on the pre-trial detention for 36 months in relation to ex-President of Peru Pablo Kuczynski, suspected of laundering assets with aggravating damages of being a part of a criminal organization," the court wrote on Twitter on Friday.
The corruption scandal around Odebrecht rocked South America last year and resulted in dismissals of several hi-ranked officials across the continent.
Kuczynski, particularly, was accused of years-long links with the construction company and of having received thousands of dollars from the firm to a consultancy owned by him. The probe resulted in Kuczynski's resignation last year. The ex-president has, however, denied any wrongdoing.
