09:08 GMT +319 April 2019
    A police car parked outside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, after WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was arrested by officers from the Metropolitan Police and taken into custody Thursday April 11, 2019

    Ecuadorian Judge Asks Interpol to Detain Ex-FM Supporting Assange - Reports

    © AP Photo / John Stillwell
    Latin America
    Topic:
    WikiLeaks Founder Assange Arrested in London as Ecuador Withdraws Political Asylum (71)
    102

    BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) – An Ecuadorian judge has ordered former Foreign Minister Ricardo Patino, known to be a supporter of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, to be held in pre-trial detained and has requested Interpol to detain him, El Comercio news outlet has reported, noting that the ex-official has fled the country.

    The Ecuadorian prosecutor's office said on Thursday that "Judge Flavio Palomo made a decision on the pre-trial detention in relation to Ricardo P., at the request of the prosecutor’s office, over his suspected involvement in instigation to commit a crime".

    Earlier in the day, reports emerged that Patino had left for Peru on Wednesday in the wake of last week's arrest of Assange in London. Last week, prosecutors already demanded the arrest of Patino but a judge turned down the request.

    READ MORE: Assange Can Explain DNC Leak, Seth Rich Incident & 'Trump-Russia Case' — Analyst

    The Ecuadorian Interior Ministry has also claimed that a key member of WikiLeaks and a man close to Assange travelled several times to Colombia, Spain and Venezuela with Patino.

    A protester demonstrating in support of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange holds placards outside Westminster magistrates court where he was appearing in London, Thursday, April 11, 2019.
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    ‘Criminalizing Journalism’: Assange Indictment References Espionage Act
    Assange lived in the Ecuadorian embassy in London for almost seven years before his asylum was revoked which resulted in his arrest on Sweden and US warrants. The whistleblower now faces extradition to the United States on charges of conspiring to break in a government computer to leak classified information.

    Notably, WikiLeaks has suggested that Assange's arrest was related to the publication of the so-called INA Papers leak, which led to an offshore scandal around Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno. While the platform noted it had never published the documents, Moreno insisted it had released private photos of his family.

    Topic:
    WikiLeaks Founder Assange Arrested in London as Ecuador Withdraws Political Asylum (71)

