Russia Vows to Resist New 'Illegitimate' US Sanctions on Venezuela, Cuba

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will oppose the new illegitimate restrictions imposed by the United States on Venezuela and Cuba, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik Thursday.

"We are concerned over the continuing actions by the United States toward the countries of the Latin American region. We see the sanctions as absolutely unlawful and illegitimate… We will oppose them. Venezuela and Cuba are our allies and strategic partners in the region. We will do everything we can to let them feel our support," Ryabkov said.

The diplomat added that he had no immediate plans to meet with US Special Envoy for Venezuela Elliott Abrams.

On Wednesday, the United States imposed sanctions on Venezuela's Central Bank. US National Security Adviser John Bolton said that the move should send a "strong warning to external actors, including Russia," against deploying military assets to Venezuela to support Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry noted that Russia had not violated either international or Venezuelan law with its actions and that it did not "change the balance of forces in the region".

Also on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the United States would allow US citizens to sue foreign companies that benefit from their properties seized by Cuba after Fidel Castro came to power there.