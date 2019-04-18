Maduro: US Sanctions on Central Bank to Strengthen Venezuela Even More

"Your sanctions are completely immoral. Central banks are sacred… Let me say that sanctions give us even more strength," Maduro said in a televised address.
According to the Venezuelan leader, the Central Bank of Venezuela will finally be able to overcome these sanctions.
READ MORE: US, Colombia Use Venezuela to Divert Attention From Drug Trafficking — Caracas
Venezuela’s acute economic crisis worsened as the United States imposed several rounds of sanctions against the country after opposition leader Juan Guaido illegally declared himself interim president in late January. In addition, Washington, after recognizing Guaido, immediately seized billions of dollars’ worth of Venezuela’s oil assets.
Maduro has accused the United States of trying to orchestrate a coup in order to install Guaido as a US puppet so that Washington can take control of Venezuela’s oil resources. Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia, Turkey and a number of other countries have voiced their support for Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.
All comments
Show new comments (0)