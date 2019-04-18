Russia's 2nd Aid Shipment Under WHO Program Arrives in Venezuela - Source

"As far as I know, [the shipment] is already here. It is undergoing customs clearance," the source said on Wednesday.
The source, however, has not specified what the shipment comprised.
The first humanitarian aid cargo from Russia arrived in Caracas in February. It comprised 7.5 tonnes of medicines and medical equipment, which Venezuela received as a gift from the WHO and the PAHO.
For months, Venezuela has been suffering from an acute economic crisis, exacerbated by the US sanctions against Caracas and the political turmoil in the South American country.
