US, Colombia Use Venezuela to Divert Attention From Drug Trafficking - Caracas

"In the face of the resounding failure of Colombia (a major drug producer) and the United States (a major drug consumer) to fight illegal drug trafficking and [US President Donald] Trump's claims against [Colombian President Ivan] Duque, they use the revived strategy of turning public attention to Venezuela. Be serious," Arreaza wrote on Twitter.
This comes after in January, US-backed Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido illegally declared himself interim president of Venezuela after disputing President Nicolas Maduro's re-election in May. Washington immediately endorsed Guaido and called on Maduro to step down.
The Venezuelan government has repeatedly accused Washington and its ally Bogota of attempts to stage a military coup in Venezuela and also of seeking military intervention in the country.
