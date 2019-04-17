Maduro Asks Portugal to Unblock Over $1.7Bln of Venezuela Funds

"In one of the Portuguese banks they robbed us of $1,726 billion that we were using to buy medicines and food… I call on the government of Portugal to free this money. Why do they leave us without money? It is ours," Maduro told the state television.
Constitutionally elected Maduro has accused the United States of trying to orchestrate a coup in order to install Guaido as a US puppet. Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia, Turkey, and a number of other countries have voiced their support for Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.
