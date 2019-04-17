Venezuela Revokes Diplomatic Accreditation of Costa Rica's Charge d'Affaires

CARACAS (Sputnik) - Venezuelan authorities withdrew diplomatic accreditation of Costa Rica's charge d'affaires in Caracas, Danilo Gonzalez, slamming the Central American country for allowing the Venezuelan opposition to take control over the embassy in San Jose, the Venezuelan government said in a statement.

Media reported in February that an ambassador, designated by Juan Guaido, who illegally proclaimed himself Venezuela's interim president, took control of the Venezuelan embassy in Costa Rica.

"The government of Venezuela decided to revoke the diplomatic accreditation of Danilo Gonzalez Ramirez, who served as the charge d'affaires of the Republic of Costa Rica in Venezuela," the statement read.

It said the government of Costa Rica had violated the articles of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations "by allowing the forcible seizure of our embassy in San Jose to take place."

In February, the Costa Rican government demanded that three Venezuelan diplomats, designated by President Nicolas Maduro, left the country before April 15.

In January, US-backed Venezuelan opposition leader Guaido illegally declared himself interim president of Venezuela after disputing Maduro’s reelection victory in May. Washington immediately endorsed Guaido and called on Maduro to step down.

Maduro has accused the United States of trying to orchestrate a coup in order to install Guaido as a US puppet. Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia, Turkey and a number of other countries have voiced their support for Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.