Plane Crashes Into House in Chile, Killing Six (PHOTO, VIDEO)

The crushed Islander BN-2B-27 belonged to the air company Archipiélagos, according to Chilean civil aviation.

A plane crashed on top of a house in the Chilean city of Puerto Montt, killing all six people on board, authorities said on Tuesday.

A fire broke out at the site of the tragedy and engulfed the building, W Radio reported. There is still no confirmed information about the exact number of people on the plane — according to various sources, there could be six or eight.

NEWS Archipiélagos Servicios Aéreos (CC-CYR) Pilatus Britten-Norman BN-2B-27 Islander crashed into a residential area after takeoff from Puerto Montt-Marcel Marchant Airport, Chile. Killing all 6 on board & injuring two occupants in the house. (16-APR-2019).

​The aircraft reportedly crashed at 10:50 a.m. local time near the "La Paloma" aerodrome, located about 1,000 kilometres south of the country's capital of Santiago.





​Commenting on the accident, Puerto Montt Mayor Harry Jurgensen specified the crash took place shortly after taking off, confirming that the pilot and five passengers were killed.



Avióneta Empresa Archipiélago con Ocho personas, impacta contra viviendas.

Meanwhile, the 24 Horas TV station reports that a woman has been injured as a result of the crash: she was hit by parts of the fuselage and was hospitalised with broken legs and contusions. Her condition is not life-threating.