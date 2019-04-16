Plane Crashes Into House in Chile, Killing Six (PHOTO, VIDEO)

A plane crashed on top of a house in the Chilean city of Puerto Montt, killing all six people on board, authorities said on Tuesday.
A fire broke out at the site of the tragedy and engulfed the building, W Radio reported. There is still no confirmed information about the exact number of people on the plane — according to various sources, there could be six or eight.
NEWS Archipiélagos Servicios Aéreos (CC-CYR) Pilatus Britten-Norman BN-2B-27 Islander crashed into a residential area after takeoff from Puerto Montt-Marcel Marchant Airport, Chile. Killing all 6 on board & injuring two occupants in the house. (16-APR-2019). pic.twitter.com/NyYBeQbHF2— Air Disasters (@AirCrashMayday) April 16, 2019
The aircraft reportedly crashed at 10:50 a.m. local time near the "La Paloma" aerodrome, located about 1,000 kilometres south of the country's capital of Santiago.
Ahora en #puertomontt@canal13 @Cooperativa @Bienvenidos13— pablo reynozo (@pabloreynozo) April 16, 2019
Avioneta cae en casas sector coloca puntiagudo con boca nevado, se dice que hay 9 fallecidos…. pic.twitter.com/WJIEWKCZ8c
Commenting on the accident, Puerto Montt Mayor Harry Jurgensen specified the crash took place shortly after taking off, confirming that the pilot and five passengers were killed.
#Nacionales; #PuertoMontt: Población Invica— EMERGENCIAS LITORAL (@SanAntonio_SOS) April 16, 2019
Avióneta Empresa Archipiélago con Ocho personas, impacta contra viviendas.- pic.twitter.com/nYzxVSPGIh
Meanwhile, the 24 Horas TV station reports that a woman has been injured as a result of the crash: she was hit by parts of the fuselage and was hospitalised with broken legs and contusions. Her condition is not life-threating.
