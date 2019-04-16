Register
17:55 GMT +316 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Gold bullion

    Venezuela Sells $400 Mln in Gold, ‘Skirts US Economic Blockade’ – Report

    CC0
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    2140

    The developments come after Reuters reported, citing an unnamed source in February, that Venezuela plans to sell 15 tonnes of its Central Bank gold reserves to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for euros.

    Venezuelan authorities have sold about $400 million in gold, equal to nine tonnes, despite the pressure exerted by the US on potential buyers of the precious metal, Bloomberg cited several sources as saying.

    The sources claimed that the gold could be bought by companies from Turkey and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

    “The sale could mean [Venezuelan] President Nicolas Maduro has found a way to skirt the economic blockade” imposed by Washington, the sources pointed out.

    READ MORE: Venezuela to Increase Oil, Gold Production in 2019 Amid Domestic Crisis — Maduro

    Venezuela’s Central Bank did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the reported sale. Its total gold reserves currently stand at $8.6 billion, according to data provided by the Bank.

    Members of a military agency that transports valuables put gold bars into an armored vehicle to be taken to Venezuela's Central Bank, at the Carlota military airport in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, March 1, 2018
    © AP Photo / Ariana Cubillos
    Members of a military agency that transports valuables put gold bars into an armored vehicle to be taken to Venezuela's Central Bank, at the Carlota military airport in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, March 1, 2018

    The sale comes after Venezuela reportedly announced plans in February to sell 15 tonnes of its Central Bank gold to the UAE and be paid in cash in euros.

    In a separate development that month, President Maduro suggested that “more or less 80 tonnes” of Venezuela's gold could be frozen in the Bank of England.

    This followed Bloomberg’s report that the Bank of England had refused to withdraw Venezuela's gold reserves, worth $1.2 billion, following Maduro’s request.

    READ MORE: Maduro Warns Against 'Robbing Venezuela of Gold' Amid Bank of England Dispute

    Supporters of Juan Guaido, self-proclaimed Interim President of Venezuela, wave flag during a rally, in Caracas, Venezuela
    © Sputnik / Leo Alvarez
    ‘Economic War Against Us’: Venezuela Sanctions, Asset Seizures Cause of ‘Crisis’
    The US Treasury has, meanwhile, imposed several rounds of sanctions on Venezuelan state companies since January. In late March, the Treasury specifically sanctioned the Venezuelan state gold mining firm Minerven and its president, Adrian Antonio Perdomo Mata.

    The total damages from US sanctions against Venezuela have already exceeded $100 billion, according to media reports.

    The restrictive measures come amid the ongoing political standoff in Venezuela, which escalated in late January when the country’s opposition leader Juan Guaido illegally declared himself Venezuela’s interim president, in a move that was immediately endorsed by the US.

    READ MORE: Army of 300,000 Prospectors Help Fill Venezuela's Coffers With Gold – Reports

    Maduro accused Guaido of being a US “puppet”, while blasting Washington for orchestrating a coup in the Latin American country.

    Russia and a spate of other countries, in turn, stated that they now recognise Maduro as Venezuela’s only legitimate president.

    Related:

    US Issues New Anti-Venezuela Sanctions - Treasury Department
    Сuban President Slams New US Sanctions on Venezuela as 'Act of Interference'
    Toughest US Sanctions Against Venezuela 'Yet to Come' - Bolton
    US Imposes New Sanctions Against Venezuela - Treasury Dept.
    Caracas Calls Possible US Sanctions Against Venezuela's Partners Blockade Tools
    Tags:
    economic blockade, authorities, pressure, gold, Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Fire Destroys Iconic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris
    Fire Devastates France's Iconic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris
    Assange Arrest: The Aftermath
    Assange Arrest: The Aftermath
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse