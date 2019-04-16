Ecuadorian Agencies Saw Over 40Mln Cyberattacks After Assange's Arrest - Reports

The attackers targeted websites of the presidential administration, foreign ministry, interior ministry, central bank and tax agency, attempting to make them inaccessible to users. No data theft has been reported.
According to the deputy minister, the hackers were not identified, but the IP addresses and servers from which the attacks were carried out are hosted in the United States, Brazil, Romania, France, the United Kingdom and Ecuador.
Since 2012, Assange had been residing in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he faced a probe over allegations of sexual offenses. While the Swedish police dropped the investigation in 2017, Assange was still wary of being extradited to the United States.
Assange gained fame after WikiLeaks published a large number of classified documents, including some that exposed abuses of power and war crimes committed by US forces in Afghanistan and Iraq, and at the Guantanamo Bay detention camp.
