Canada Sanctions 43 Venezuelan Officials, People Close to Maduro - Ottawa

Canada has imposes additional sanctions against "the Maduro regime," targeting over three dozen officials and others close to the Venezuelan president, Global Affairs Canada has announced.
Canada imposes additional sanctions on the #Maduro regime in #Venezuela. https://t.co/on2sjj7GMD— Foreign Policy CAN (@CanadaFP) April 15, 2019
The restrictions, the fourth round for Canada, targets 43 individuals Ottawa alleges are "responsible for the deteriorating situation in Venezuela," with the list including "high-ranking officials," "regional governors" and others said to be "directly implicated in activities undermining democratic institutions."
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)