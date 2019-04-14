WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was arrested in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London after hiding there for almost seven years from British authorities, fearing that his arrest could be followed by extradition to the US.

Several media outlets have released a photo that reportedly became the last drop leading to the revocation of Julian Assange's asylum status by Quinto on 11 April. In the picture, Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno is depicted lying in a hotel bed in a relaxed pose in front of luxuriously served table with a big platter full of lobster.

The photo was reportedly leaked along with documents purportedly revealing corruption in the Ecuadorian government, which at the same time is implementing austerity measures in the country. Moreno earlier accused WikiLeaks and Assange of leaking the compromising data.

Julian Assange received asylum in the Ecuadorian Embassy in 2012, fleeing from British authorities after being released on bail. He was wanted on rape charges in Sweden, which were later dropped in 2017 and which were, according to Assange, politically motivated to have him extradited to the US. He was eventually arrested on 11 April after Quito revoked his asylum on charges for breaching bail conditions and an extradition request from the US.

Washington has officially accused Assange of conspiring with former US Army analyst Chelsea Manning to infiltrate government network and steal classified docs, which WikiLeaks released in 2010.