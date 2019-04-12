Pompeo: China a 'Corrosive' Presence in Venezuela, Russia 'Escalating' Crisis

"China is an important economic partner of the United States. The problem, though, is that when China does business in places like Latin America, it often injects corrosive capital into the economic bloodstream, giving life to corruption, and eroding good governance," the diplomat continued.
.@SecPompeo: Latin America must be wary of #Russia too. Flying in troops & opening a training center in #Venezuela are obvious provocation…Russia also has long-standing ties to authoritarian leaders in Cuba and Nicaragua. It sells arms & disseminates propaganda in those places. pic.twitter.com/z2bnEpOIr9— Department of State (@StateDept) April 12, 2019
Pompeo blasted Russian cooperation with Venezuela and Nicaragua, saying Russian investments in police training with Caracas and a satellite compound in the latter country, "to put it mildly, aren't good."
"Russia also has long-standing ties to authoritarian leaders in Cuba and Nicaragua. It sells arms and disseminates propaganda in those places," Pompeo said. "We shouldn't stand for Russia escalating an already precarious situation in these ways."
.@SecPompeo: The United States wants to partner as the region takes more of these major steps – even ones that are painful or difficult. Together, that’s what we’re doing in #Venezuela. A broad coalition of 54 nations supports the peaceful, constitutional transition of power. pic.twitter.com/iGGT3LRA6V— Department of State (@StateDept) April 12, 2019
