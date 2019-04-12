UK Guarantees on Assange's Potential Extradition Insufficient - Ex-Ecuadorian FM

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ecuador should not have accepted UK guarantees on extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, as they are insufficient, former Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Guillaume Long told Sputnik.

"The guarantees given by the United Kingdom are very nebulous guarantees. They basically mention the death penalty, but … it’s unbelievable that the Ecuadorian government would have accepted, 'Oh, there's gonna be no death penalty, then it's fine, he might as well go to the United States'… The British guarantees so far, they certainly — from Ecuador's point of view — weren't a reason good enough to hand over Assange", Long said.

The former minister served who under President Rafael Correa stressed that journalists "shouldn't be grateful that there isn't going to be a death penalty" over their publishing of some information.

Petition Urging UK Not to Hand Over Assange to US Gets Over 40,000 Signatures

Assange was arrested in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London on Thursday after Quito withdrew asylum from him. Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno said the United Kingdom had pledged not to extradite Assange to any country where he might face torture or death penalty. However, WikiLeaks founder is facing "computer intrusion" charges in the United States.

WikiLeaks has famously published a large trove of classified documents, including some referring to US government activities. The United States accused Assange of conspiring with former US Army soldier Chelsea Manning and helping her break into a classified US government computer and leak data related to the United States' activities in Afghanistan and Iraq, the Guantanamo Bay prison, and US diplomatic cables.