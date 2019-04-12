Caracas Accuses Opposition Politician Lopez of Terror Group Creation

CARACAS (Sputnik) – The Venezuelan government believes that opposition politician Leopoldo Lopez had created a terror group to counter its policies, Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez has said.

"An investigation into attacks on Venezuela has identified one more terrorist group — Cocoon 2.0— which included Leopoldo Lopez and Carlos Vecchio, among other opposition members", Rodriguez said on Thursday, as aired by a Venezuelan state-run TV broadcaster.

The minister added that the group sought to attack a system of cashless payments in Venezuela.

Rodriguez explained that the information on the group was recovered from a mobile phone of opposition leader Juan Guaido’s adviser Roberto Marrero, who was detained in March.

Lopez is currently under house arrest, serving his 14-year term for having a role in the 2014 violent protests, which claimed lives of over 40 people. Vechhio is the diplomatic representative of Guaido, who has proclaimed himself the Venezuelan interim president, in the United States.

Since January, Venezuela has been rocked by political turmoil which erupted when Guaido, supported by the United States, proclaimed himself Venezuela’s interim president. Since then, Washington has frozen the US-based assets of the Venezuelan state-run oil company PDVSA in a bid to step up pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Constitutionally elected Maduro, supported by China and Russia among other states, in turn, slammed the US "imperialist" moves and accused Guaido of plotting to overthrow him with backing from Washington.

