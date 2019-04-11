Russian Deputy Envoy to UN Holds Presser on Venezuela (VIDEO)

Since January, Venezuela has been rocked by political turmoil that erupted when Juan Guaido, supported by the United States, proclaimed himself Venezuela’s interim president. Moreover, Washington has frozen US-based assets of the Venezuelan state-run oil company PDVSA in a bid to step up pressure on Maduro

Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy is delivering a statement at a press conference on Venezuela.

The press conference comes amid a recent statement by the South American country's foreign minister, Jorge Arreaza.

The United Nations should not be used as a platform for conducting attacks against Venezuela, he said earlier in the day, in wake of US Vice President Mike Pence's announcement of plans to introduce a resolution recognising Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country's president.

