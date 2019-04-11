Russian Deputy Envoy to UN Holds Presser on Venezuela (VIDEO)

Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy is delivering a statement at a press conference on Venezuela.
The press conference comes amid a recent statement by the South American country's foreign minister, Jorge Arreaza.
The United Nations should not be used as a platform for conducting attacks against Venezuela, he said earlier in the day, in wake of US Vice President Mike Pence's announcement of plans to introduce a resolution recognising Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country's president.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
All comments
Show new comments (0)