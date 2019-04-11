Bolivian President Says US Hampers Dialogue Between Venezuelan Govt, Opposition

"[Venezuela’s President Nicolas] Maduro government and its people want dialogue. I have information that the Venezuelan opposition also want to participate in dialogue. But President Trump doesn't let them get together", Morales said in the interview, published on Wednesday amid his official visit to Turkey.
The Bolivian president continued by saying that Spain’s former Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero, acting as a mediator, had organized multiple meetings aimed at establishing the dialogue between the Venezuelan government and the opposition, adding that Washington had hindered these reconciliation efforts.
Constitutionally elected Maduro, supported by China and Russia among other states, in his turn, slammed the US "imperialist" moves and accused Guaido of plotting to overthrow him with backing from Washington.
