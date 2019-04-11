Venezuela's Maduro Says Agreed on Aid Deliveries With Intl Red Cross Committee

CARACAS (Sputnik) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said he had agreed upon receiving humanitarian assistance with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) amid a dire economic situation and a political crisis in the country.

"Yesterday, I met with the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross. We spoke for 1.5 hours. We reached an agreement to work together in order to receive all the possible humanitarian aid which might be brought here with respect toward our country and without politicization and political manipulation," Maduro said as aired by Venezuela's state-run TV channels.

The president added that Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza was engaged in discussions on a document outlining all aspects of cooperation with the ICRC.

"We receive assistance from China, Russia, India and Turkey. We welcome any lawful assistance which is coordinated on the basis of agreements and memorandums. Venezuela is open to the world," Maduro added.

Venezuela has been suffering from an economic crisis for months, which worsened as the United States imposed several rounds of sanctions against the country after opposition leader Juan Guaido illegally declared himself interim president in late January.

In addition, Washington, after recognizing Guaido, immediately seized billions of dollars' worth of Venezuela's oil assets. Since January, the situation in the country has also been exacerbated due to a political crisis.

Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro has accused the United States of trying to orchestrate a coup in order to install Guaido as a US puppet so that Washington can take control of Venezuela's oil resources. Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia, Turkey and a number of other countries have voiced their support for constitutionally elected Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.

Russia and China have recently sent medicines to the South American country.