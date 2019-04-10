Register
23:51 GMT +310 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump gives his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019 at the Capitol in Washington, as Vice President Mike Pence, left, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi look on.

    Caracas Rejects Trump's Plan for Economic Destruction of Venezuela - Envoy to UN

    © AP Photo / Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (436)
    0 111

    UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Venezuela rejects US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence’s "imperialist" policies and the ongoing economic destruction of the Latin American country, Venezuelan Permanent Representative to the UN Samuel Moncada said at a press briefing on Wednesday.

    "We reject him [Trump]… we do not accept any racist, supremacist doctrine that they want to impose over us. We are not anybody’s subordinates, much less of the imperialist government of Trump and his representative Pence", Moncada said. "The first point of this discussion, the battle inside the UN, is to defeat the imperialist arrogance of this man [US Vice President Mike Pence]… we clearly established how there is a program for economic destruction… being applied with no pause".

    Moncada also said that the Trump administration spearheaded by National Security Adviser John Bolton was pressuring other major nations and all international aid financial institutions and humanitarian aid agencies not to work in any way with Venezuela’s legitimate government.

    READ MORE: UN Security Council Convenes to Discuss Venezuela Crisis

    “They are threatening every single bank … every humanitarian agency. They are blocking the UN agencies”, he said. Earlier in the day, Moncada told the UN Security Council meeting that the United Nations should address the United States' threats against Venezuela, including its repeated remark that "all options" with respect to Caracas are on the table.

    Protesters rally in Washington, DC, supporting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro
    © Photo: YouTube/alchymediatv
    Сuban President Slams New US Sanctions on Venezuela as 'Act of Interference'
    Pence during a UN Security Council meeting earlier in the day said the United States would introduce a resolution to recognize opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president of Venezuela. Last week Pence during remarks in Houston announced yet another round of sanctions targeting Venezuela's oil sector and said that President Nicolas Maduro "must go".

    The United States will soon announce new action against Cuba in response to what it calls Havana's "malign influence" in Venezuela, Pence told the UN Security Council. He added that the United States would provide an additional $60 million in humanitarian assistance to address the ongoing crisis in Venezuela. According to UN Special Rapporteur Idriss Jazairy, US sanctions have exacerbated the country’s acute economic crisis and can lead to starvation and medical shortages.

    READ MORE: New Blackout Leaves Communities Throughot Venezuela in the Dark (PHOTO, VIDEO)

    United States Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany
    © Photo : Matthias Schrader
    US, Brazilian Vice Presidents Talk Efforts to Oust Venezuela’s Maduro – Report
    The Trump administration imposed several rounds of crippling sanctions against Venezuela after US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido illegally declared himself interim president in late January. In addition, after immediately recognizing Guaido, Washington seized billions of dollars’ worth of Venezuelan oil assets.

    Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro has accused the United States of trying to orchestrate a coup in order to install Guaido as a US puppet so Washington can take control of Venezuela’s oil resources. Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia, Turkey and a number of other countries have voiced their support for constitutionally elected Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.

    READ MORE: Cuba Says US Behind OAS Recognition of Venezuela Opposition Envoy

    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (436)

    Related:

    Venezuela Accuses US of Freezing All Bank Accounts of its Diplomats in UN
    UN Security Council Convenes to Discuss Venezuela Crisis
    Cuba Says US Behind OAS Recognition of Venezuela Opposition Envoy
    New Blackout Leaves Communities Throughot Venezuela in the Dark (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    US Treasury Mulls Using IMF, World Bank Resources to Rebuild Venezuela - Mnuchin
    Tags:
    destruction, economic, policy, UN, Samuel Moncada, Mike Pence, Donald Trump, United States, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Iran's Revolutionary Guards March During a Military Parade
    Still Marching On: Iran's Revolutionary Guard in Action Amid Fresh US Move
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse