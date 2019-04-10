Register
16:11 GMT +310 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Members of a military agency that transports valuables remove gold bars from a military plane to be taken to Venezuela's Central Bank, at the Carlota military airport in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, March 1, 2018.

    Tonnes of Gold Quietly Taken Out of Venezuelan Central Bank's Vaults – Reports

    © AP Photo / Ariana Cubillos
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    3130

    Earlier, the Venezuelan government reported problems in getting access to its gold reserves in the UK and the US as the countries slapped asset freezes on Caracas' sovereign holdings.

    The Venezuelan government removed some eight tonnes of gold from central bank vaults last week and is reportedly planning to sell them to raise hard currency amid Washington's sanctions pressure, a government source told Reuters.

    The government source estimated that Venezuela's total gold reserves now stand at about 100 tonnes, worth $4 billion, with some 30 tonnes said to have been withdrawn since January to raise much-needed cash to pay for imports of basic commodities amid the US economic blockade. Another eight tonnes of gold were earlier said to have been removed in February. 

    An oil pumpjack and a tank with the corporate logo of state oil company PDVSA are seen in an oil facility in Lagunillas
    © REUTERS / Isaac Urrutia
    US to Add 34 of Venezuelan State Oil Firm's Vessels to Sanctions List - Pence
    Opposition lawmaker Angel Alvarado, a supporter of National Assembly leader and self-proclaimed 'interim president' Juan Guaido, said high-level officials were at the bank during the operation, and "moved the gold out while the central bank was in contingency mode" amid rolling blackouts which Caracas believes may be the result of sabotage. Alvarado claimed that the bullion would likely be sold abroad, but noted that he did not know where.

    A US State Department spokesman commenting on the report said that Washington "condemns all attempts by [Nicolas] Maduro and his supporters to steal resources from the Venezuelan people." The spokesman encouraged "companies, banks and other entities, whether in the United States or in other countries, not to participate in the former Maduro regime's fire sale of Venezuelan resources."

    Earlier, Citigroup was reported to have sold off several tonnes of gold placed as collateral by Venezuela's Central Bank after the Bank missed a 11 March payment deadline. The Venezuelan government reportedly had no means of paying off the loan or otherwise accessing the precious metal, since its assets and operations in the US have been frozen since January.

    Shortly after proclaiming himself president in January, Guaido reportedly asked British Prime Minister Theresa May and Bank of England Governor Mark Carney not to return Venezuelan gold bullion worth about $1.56 billion to Caracas, with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton similarly lobbying London to help cut off the Venezuelan government's access to its foreign assets.

    Venezuela Sells Off Gold Amid US Pressure

    A man enters the US Treasury Department building on Pennsylvania Avenue on January 24, 2017, in Washington, DC.
    © AFP 2019 / PAUL J. RICHARDS
    US Treasury Mulls Using IMF, World Bank Resources to Rebuild Venezuela - Mnuchin
    Venezuela's has faced several  rounds of tough US sanctions against state companies, including the PDVSA oil giant and its US subsidiary Citgo, with the US Treasury blocking some $7 billion in PDVSA assets in January. In February, the Treasury extended Citgo's licence for 18 months, with the cash to be collected into opposition coffers and blocked from being transferred to Caracas.

    The US has threatened secondary sanctions against companies doing business with Venezuela and Cuba in carrying Venezuelan crude oil for sale abroad.

    Venezuelan officials have decried US moves as an "economic warfare," saying that US efforts have "translated into the suffering of many Venezuelans." Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza estimated that pressure, including sanctions, has already cost Venezuela $30 billion over the past year-and-a-half.

    Venezuela began selling off some of its foreign reserves, including gold, starting in 2016, amid sanctions and financial restrictions which a recent study estimated to have robbed the government of up to $350 billion in revenue over the past five years.

    In this Tuesday, July 22, 2014, file photo, gold bars are stacked in a vault at the United States Mint, in West Point, N.Y.
    © AP Photo / Mike Groll, File
    US-Based Citigroup to Sell Venezuelan Gold in Another Blow to Maduro - Reports
    About two thirds of the country's remaining $8.8 billion in foreign reserves are held in gold, with reserves falling from over 350 tonnes in 2016 to about 165 tonnes by late 2018.

    The long-running political and economic crisis in Venezuela escalated last month after Guaido proclaimed himself interim president, in a move Caracas has described as an attempted coup d'etat. The US and dozens of its European and Latin American allies have pledged their support for Guaido, while Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia, Nicaragua, Iran, Syria, Turkey and other states voiced their support for the democratically elected government and urged outside powers not to meddle in Venezuela's affairs.

    Related:

    Cuba Says US Behind OAS Recognition of Venezuela Opposition Envoy
    New Blackout Leaves Communities Throughot Venezuela in the Dark (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    US Treasury Mulls Using IMF, World Bank Resources to Rebuild Venezuela - Mnuchin
    US, Brazilian Vice Presidents Talk Efforts to Oust Venezuela’s Maduro – Report
    Brazil's President Bolsonaro Says Venezuela Can Not Stay As It Is - Report
    Organization of American States Calls Venezuela Meeting for Tuesday
    Tags:
    sell-off, gold reserves, report, sales, Venezuelan Central Bank, Juan Guaido, Nicolas Maduro, United States, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Iran's Revolutionary Guards March During a Military Parade
    Still Marching On: Iran's Revolutionary Guard in Action Amid Fresh US Move
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse