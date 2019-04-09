Register
    Delegates' seats are prepared for the Organization of American States' (OAS)

    Caracas to Quit Organization of American States - Venezuelan Foreign Ministry

    © REUTERS / Yuri Gripas
    Latin America
    0 81

    BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - The Organization of American States (OAS) conducted on Tuesday a special meeting on Venezuela at the request of seven member states.

    The meeting was requested by Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Paraguay and Peru, all of which had recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s president.

    The Organization of American States’ Permanent Council voted Tuesday to recognize Venezuelan self-proclaimed president Juan Guaido’s nominee to the group, Tarre Briceno, as the national envoy. "With 18 votes in favor, 9 against, 6 abstentions, 1 absent, OAS Council agrees to ‘accept the appointment of Tarre Briceno as National Assembly’s designated permanent representative", it tweeted.

    The council, which met in Washington for a special meeting on Venezuela, stressed that former legislator Briceno would serve in the role pending new elections in this South American country.

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro began the process of leaving OAS in 2017 but Venezuela's self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido said he wanted to keep the country in the organization.

    Protesters rally in Washington, DC, supporting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro
    © Photo: YouTube/alchymediatv
    Venezuela vs America – Support the Legal Government Not the Illegal Rogue Nation
    Back in February, Venezuelan Envoy to the UN Samuel Moncada during a special council meeting at the OAS pushed back against demands by the United States and its allies to hold elections and the bloc’s plans to deliver so-called humanitarian assistance.

    In January, the OAS voted no to recognize the legitimacy of constitutionally elected Nicolas Maduro. This decision was backed by 19 members of the organization, while six voted against and one was absent.

    On 23 January, Juan Guaido, the head of the opposition-controlled Venezuelan National Assembly, which all other government branches have been refusing to recognize since 2016, declared himself the country's "interim president". Maduro, who was sworn in for his second presidential term on 10 January after winning the May election, which part of the opposition boycotted, qualified Guaido's move as an attempt to stage a coup orchestrated by Washington.

    The United States immediately recognized Guaido, after which around 50 other countries followed suit. Russia, Bolivia, Turkey, China, Cuba and a number of other states have, in the meantime, voiced their support for the legitimate government of Maduro. Mexico and Uruguay have refused to recognize Guaido, declaring themselves neutral and promoting crisis settlement through dialogue.

    DETAILS TO FOLLOW

