23:20 GMT +309 April 2019
    A man enters the US Treasury Department building on Pennsylvania Avenue on January 24, 2017, in Washington, DC.

    US Treasury Mulls Using IMF, World Bank Resources to Rebuild Venezuela - Mnuchin

    © AFP 2019 / PAUL J. RICHARDS
    Latin America
    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (434)
    2413

    US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday that Washington would use both International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank resources to rebuild Venezuela.

    "The real issue is that we are focused on is what would it take to unlock IMF resources to the interim government and that is something we are constructively working with the IMF on", Mnuchin said. The United States is "very focused at the appropriate time of the transition of using both, IMF and World Bank resources to rebuild the country", Mnuchin stressed.

    READ MORE: Brazil's President Bolsonaro Says Venezuela Can Not Stay As It Is — Report

    Back in January, the United States blocked $7 billion in PDVSA assets in its jurisdiction and imposed a ban on deals with the entity as part of efforts to facilitate a power transfer in the crisis-torn country.

    US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that by blocking PDVSA assets, the United States was taking care of this company in the interests of the Venezuelan people. Caracas has slammed the move as unlawful and accused Washington of seeking to get its hands on Venezuelan oil reserves.

    READ MORE: US, Brazilian Vice Presidents Talk Efforts to Oust Venezuela’s Maduro – Report

    In February, the US office of Guaido, who illegally proclaimed himself interim president of Venezuela in January and was swiftly recognized by Washington, announced CITGO's new board of directors. PDVSA called the appointment an attempt to "steal the wealth of the people", while Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro promised to bring to trial those who would recognize the new appointments.

    Woman shouts Welcome humanitarian aid as he waives Venezuelan flag in front aof a group of Venezuelan Army soldiers and National Guard officers blocking the main access to the Tienditas International Bridge that links Colombia and Venezuela, near Urena, Venezuela, Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
    © AP Photo / Fernando Llano
    EU Not Planning Broad Venezuela Sanctions But May Target Individuals - Mogherini
    The US Treasury Depatment also made the designations to target Venezuela’s gold operations that support the Maduro government in late March, imposing sanctions n Venezuela's state-run Minerven mining company.

    Russia, China, Turkey, Bolivia have been among the states that backed constitutionally elected Maduro as the only legitimate president of the country amid the ongoing political crisis.

    READ MORE: Venezuela vs America – Support the Legal Government Not the Illegal Rogue Nation

    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (434)

