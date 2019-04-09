UN to Assist Mexico in Probe Into Vanishing of 43 Students

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The office of the UN human rights commissioner signed an agreement on Monday with the government of Mexico, pledging its assistance in the probe of suspected murder of 43 students in 2014.

The deal on "guidance and technical assistance" was inked by UN Commissioner Michelle Bachelet, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and Interior Minister Olga Sanchez Cordero in the presence of the bereaved families.

"I salute the willingness of the Mexican government to collaborate with my office so the victims and families’ legitimate claims lead to results in the search of the victims, truth, justice and reparations. Only in this way, we will be able to say Never Again", Bachelet said at the ceremony.

She praised President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador for his readiness to address the shortcomings in the previous investigation, but warned that the UN would also point out any lack of progress in the case.

The students from the Ayotzinapa teachers’ college disappeared in the city of Iguala in Guerrero state on the way to a march in Mexico City.

Local police allegedly rounded them up and handed them over to a drug gang. The mayor of Iguala and many police officers were arrested.

