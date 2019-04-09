Venezuelan FM: Caracas to Fulfill Cuba Oil Obligations Despite US Sanctions

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez denounced the United States’ latest round of economic sanctions targeting Venezuela's oil sector as "economic piracy".
"When capitalism attacks you, you must respond […] I cannot disclose the strategy, but we will always fulfill our obligations to fraternal peoples such as Cuba", Arreaza said in a statement aired by Telesur broadcaster.
READ MORE: Venezuela vs America – Support the Legal Government Not the Illegal Rogue Nation
Earlier in April, the United States sanctioned 34 vessels tied to the Venezuelan PDVSA oil company, controlled by the government of President Nicolas Maduro, and two companies that allegedly transport oil from Venezuela to Cuba.
The United States has imposed numerous rounds of sanctions against Venezuela in response to the political developments in the country. On 28 January, the United States announced the imposition of sanctions on Venezuela’s PDVSA, blocking the company's assets worth $7 billion remaining under the US jurisdiction.
According to the White House' forecast, the company will lose another $11 billion in oil supplies. In addition, Washington introduced a ban on making deals with the company.
READ MORE: US State Dept Urges Americans to Leave Venezuela Before Saturday Demonstrations
Maduro has accused the United States of trying to orchestrate a coup in order to install Guaido as a US puppet. Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia, Turkey and a number of other countries have voiced their support for constitutionally elected Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.
All comments
Show new comments (0)