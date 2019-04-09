Pompeo to Visit Colombian Entities Supporting Venezuelan Refugees on April 14

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel on Sunday to the Colombian city of Cucuta, located close to the Venezuelan border, as part of his upcoming Latin American tour, the Department of State said in a press release.

"Secretary Pompeo will … make a brief stop in Cucuta, Colombia, on 14 April to visit entities supporting Venezuelan refugees and assess the challenges due to the closed border", the release said on Monday.

Pompeo said on Friday that he intends to visit Latin America soon to discuss the Venezuelan crisis with US allies in the region. When asked if he will go to Venezuela, Pompeo said, "I am going to head to the region before too long. I am going to go visit some of the great partners and allies that the State Department has built out who each is determined as we are to restore democracy there".

Last month, Pompeo announced that all US diplomatic staff had left Venezuela and would continue to carry out their missions from other locations. US Special Representative for Venezuela Elliot Abrams has said that immigrant visas for Venezuelans would be processed in Bogota, Colombia, while applications for non-immigrant US visas could be submitted to any consular facility around the world.

The Venezuelan migration crisis has been underway for months against the backdrop of an acute economic crisis and political turmoil. According to the UN Migration Agency (IOM), as of February, around 3.4 million refugees and migrants from Venezuela live abroad, including 2.7 million people residing in other Latin American and Caribbean countries.

Venezuela has been suffering from a severe political crisis for around two months, after Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido illegally proclaimed himself interim president, contesting the re-election of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro last year.

Guaido immediately received support from the United States, which has also denounced Maduro's re-election, along with a number of other nations. China, Cuba, Russia and a number of other countries have endorsed the constitutionally elected Maduro as Venezuela's only legitimate president.

