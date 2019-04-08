Register
18:01 GMT +308 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro waves to supporters during a rally in support of the government in Caracas, Venezuela April 6, 2019.

    Spain Says International Contact Group on Venezuela Works 'Too Slowly'

    © REUTERS /
    Latin America
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MADRID (Sputnik) - The work of the International Contact Group (ICG) on facilitating crisis settlement in Venezuela is proceeding at a very slow pace, Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell said on Monday.

    "Nicolas Maduro has made a statement on the Montevideo mechanism, the group of Uruguay and Mexico. Perhaps, there is some progress. Meanwhile, the working group [ICG] operates very slowly, too slowly. Europe does not feel the urgency [to resolve crisis in Venezuela], while there is such urgency. We will see how this work can be accelerated. The next meeting will not take place soon. We need to move on faster," Borrell told reporters ahead of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg.

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro called late on Saturday on Mexico, Uruguay, Bolivia and the Caribbean countries — the initiators of the Montevideo mechanism on Venezuelan crisis settlement — to contribute to the promotion of national dialogue in the country.

    READ MORE: Sanctions Smanctions: Iranian Airline Defies US, Starts Flights to Venezuela

    The ICG, comprised of eight EU member states and four Latin American countries, was formed in order to facilitate the settlement of the political and economic crises in Venezuela. The ICG held its first meeting in Montevideo on February 7. The group aims to create conditions for a peaceful process that will enable Venezuelans to define their future via free transparent elections, held in compliance with the country's constitution. The third meeting of the ICG is expected to take place in Costa Rica in early May.

    READ MORE: Venezuelan Top Diplomat Praises ‘Sincere' Montevideo Peace Mechanism

    Meanwhile, the Department of State said in a press release that US Special Representative Eliot Abrams will visit Spain and Portugal this week to discuss the escalating crisis in Venezuela with senior government officials in both countries.

    "Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams will meet with Portuguese and Spanish officials in Lisbon and Madrid April 9-11 to discuss the deteriorating situation in Venezuela," the note said. "The United States, Portugal, and Spain support a Venezuelan-led transition toward free and fair elections."

    Protesters rally in Washington, DC, supporting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro
    © Photo: YouTube/alchymediatv
    Сuban President Slams New US Sanctions on Venezuela as 'Act of Interference'

    Venezuela has been going through an acute political crisis since January, when opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself interim president of Venezuela after disputing Maduro's re-election in May. Washington immediately endorsed Guaido and called on Maduro to step down.

    Maduro has accused the United States of trying to orchestrate a coup. Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia, Turkey and a number of other countries have voiced their support for Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.

    READ MORE: 'We Will Be Invisible Again': Venezuelans Tell Sputnik WHY They Support Maduro

    Tags:
    crisis settlement, International Contact Group (ICG) on Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 30 March - 5 April
    This Week in Pictures: 30 March - 5 April
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse