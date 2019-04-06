Military Option 'Seriously Considered' by Washington in Venezuela - Official

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A military option against Venezuela is being seriously considered by the US government as events unfold in that country, a senior Trump administration official told reporters.

"Frankly, and also a military option, which is, President Trump has said, on the table, and remains on the table. It's a very serious option, obviously … none would like to see, but clearly one that is seriously considered as events unfold," the official said on Friday.

A senior Trump administration official told reporters that the United States on Friday imposed the latest round of sanctions against vessels and companies linked to Venezuela’s oil giant PDVSA on the request of the country’s National Assembly.

Earlier on Friday, US Vice President Mike Pence announced sanctions on 34 vessels owned or operated by PDVSA as well as two firms transferring Venezuelan oil to Cuba.

"We acted upon the request from the Venezuelan National Assembly in sanctioning those companies and some of their vessels that are involved in this transport and shipment as well as… over 30 ships, I think it was 34 ships belonging to PDVSA also involved in that shipment," the official said.

The United States has already slapped Venezuela's state oil producer PDVSA with punitive measures, blocking the company's assets worth $7 billion remaining under the US jurisdiction. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro vowed to increase extract an additional 1 million barrels of oil daily, reacting to American restrictions and pressure.