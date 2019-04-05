Lulz as Football Fan Exhumes Granddad's Skull to Honour Fave Club's Win

After Racing clinched the Superliga title on Sunday with a 1-1 draw with Tigre, one Argentinian fan was spotted holding something quite peculiar as the winning team’s fans proudly paraded in the capital’s downtown.

Apparently being a far cry from an ordinary football fan, Gabriel Aranda from Argentina opted for an eccentric way to celebrate his favourite club’s win: he dug up his grandfather’s skull and carried it victoriously across Buenos Aires.

He marched along with crowds of other football fans after Racing Club gritted out their 18th national title.

This football fan dug up his granddad's skull so he could celebrate team's historic win https://t.co/qu0P9e2quV pic.twitter.com/R4fXqbEwwT — SICK CHIRPSE (@SickChirpse) 3 апреля 2019 г.

The extravaganza enjoyed broad coverage in local media, with a TNT Sports reporter even directing one of his questions …to the skull:

A Racing fan took his grandfather's skull to the club's title celebrations, with one reporter deciding to ask it a question… pic.twitter.com/ntEkW6a12i — World Football Index (@WorldFootballi) 2 апреля 2019 г.

“I’m dead”, one netizen commented tongue-in-cheek.

“Just acting like it’s normal”, another butted in, similarly adding a ROFL emoji.

“This is awesome! Oh my!” another stunned Twitterian posted.

“Was not a question, just said hello to ‘him’”, another wrote laughingly.

In his comments to TNT Sports, Aranda stressed that he was in the tomb digging all the time when Racing played, adding that it is certainly “the lucky omen” that led his fave club to the anticipated win, which his grandad was also “proud” to “witness”.

“We know Argentinian fans are a bit mad, but this is unreal”, another Twitterian commented.

We know Argentinian fans are a bit mad, but this is unreal https://t.co/UoJPkhhsOV — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) 1 апреля 2019 г.

“Thanks to this die-hard Racing Club fan, we might have witnessed the weirdest championship celebration”, another dropped.